PLANS have been submitted by Bannatyne Health Club in Stratford for two new ‘competition-standard’ padel courts.

The new courts will replace existing tennis courts at the Alcester Road site and will be fitted with synthetic playing surfaces, strengthened glass surrounds, floodlighting and canopies to ensure the sport can be played all year round.

Padel could soon be coming to the Bannatyne Health Club in Stratford

The courts will be available to both members and non-members.

The sport is on the rise globally, and this is also seemingly the case in Stratford, with several other plans to bring padel to town in the works.

One of these is for a dedicated padel club, set to open on Drayton Manor Drive next year with five courts.







