A PLEA to support local farmers and producers has seen the community rally to Bidford Farm Shop.

Based at Wessons Farm, the shop is run by Richard and Kate Smith.

As well as buying affordably priced local produce – fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy – visitors can currently pick their own pumpkins and visit the maize maze, which has been given a new spooky theme for Halloween.

Wessons Farm has been in Richard’s family for five generations, but with the increased financial pressures on farmers, the Smiths decided to broaden the business by opening the farm shop two years ago.

“Farming needs to diversify, so the shop is one of the things we’re trying,” Kate told the Herald. “As well as cereals, we grow veg on the farm, such as brassicas, and we sell what we grow in the shop.

Richard Smith, Harriet Smith, left, and Jemima Clarke get ready for Halloween at Wessons Farm.Photo: Iain Duck

“Everything we have is locally sourced, where possible – although obviously not imports such as bananas and lemons,” continued Kate.

Another innovation has been the pick-your-own pumpkins, introduced a few years ago.

Although there are plenty of pumpkins grown on a huge eight-acre patch, Kate says this year’s crop is actually poor.

“It was cold and it was wet and so the bees didn’t want to come out and pollinate until it was quite late. So I think that’s why we've had a smaller crop.”

One of the things the couple pride themselves on is being a supportive hub for others in the area.

“There’s been a perfect storm affecting the farming economy, and it’s been a tough time. And the Bidford Bridge closure compounds everything.

“We help other farm shops by buying from them – there’s a bit of a cooperative between us and Rough Hill Farm Shop [Redditch] and the Hunscote Farm Shop [Wellesbourne]. And our meat is from butcher Phil Wood at Blackminster.”

When Kate put a shout out on social media to come and support the farm shop, she said the response has been really positive and she’s grateful.

“People assume that farm shops are expensive, and we’re really not,” said Kate. “But then they come in and see we’re actually cheaper than the Co-op – so a lot of customers have discovered us and have said they will keep coming back.”

Kate also aims to make the family fun affordable.

“We try and keep that reasonably priced and affordable – a trip to the Spooky Maze is the same as last year, £20 for a family of five, or £5.50 per person or concessions £5.”