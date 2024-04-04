THE streets of Alcester echoed to the sound of ringing bells and plenty of Oyez as the Court Leet’s annual town crier competition took place on Saturday in Malt Mill Lane.

Thirteen criers from around the country took part in the Heart of England Town Criers Competition hosted by Alcester Court Leet which sees them make two cries and are judged on their diction, inflection, volume and clarity of voice.

The Heart of England Town Ciers Champiuonship took place in Alcester on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Such was the interest in this historic competition a Polish film crew based in London turned up to capture the event because they wanted to record for their audience back home one of those intriguing and charming traditions in our midst which are so very British.