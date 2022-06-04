The Queen's Platinum Jubilee events kicked off loudly in Henley this morning (Saturday) with the town crier reading a proclamation marking the Jubilee at Market Cross.

The Proclamation was written by Jane Smith, the town crier for Bognor Regis.

Henley-in-Arden Town Crier read a proclamation marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this morning at Market Cross. Photo: Mark Williamson (57090083)

Jane regularly takes part in the annual town crier competition hosted by Alcester Court Leet where criers from all over the country descend on the town to regale a gathered crowd with praise about a chosen subject.

This year Her Majesty the Queen was praised for her 70 years of service to the nation during the Heart of England Town Criers' Championship held in Alcester.

Here is Jane’s Proclamation to the Queen:

A Proclamation

Oyez Oyez Oyez

Today in our nation – and throughout the Commonwealth -

we are celebrating our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth – the second of that name –

Our most beloved Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth for seventy years.

How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession – Platinum – that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.

And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories – and In all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.

Let it be known,

in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one commonwealth.

God Save The Queen

Other highlights in the Stratford area include a picnic in Bancroft Gardens where the RSC are providing craftmaking opportunities, and in Chipping Campden there is the Shuttlebrook Wake traditional May celebrations and the renowned Dover's Games, aka the Cotswold Olimpicks.

Hopefully the rain will continue to hold off, with the Met Office predicting cloud and just a ten per cent chance of rain.

