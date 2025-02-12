Oxford and Cambridge offers for 22 students at Stratford’s King Edward VI School

TWENTY-TWO students from Stratford’s King Edward VI School celebrated gaining coveted Oxbridge offers.

Cambridge University has offered places to Jess Long (Architecture, Christ’s), Ben McBride (Architecture, Downing), Kate Riley (Veterinary Medicine, Magdalene), Tom Smith (Veterinary Medicine, Robinson), Joe Warner (Economics, St John’s).

King Edward VI School’s Oxbridge candidates pictured this week with headmaster Bennet Carr and Oxbridge co-ordinator Myllis Barton. Photo: Mark Williamson

Oxford University has offered places to Annie Appleyard (Philosophy, Politics and Economics, Mansfield), Matt Cooke (Medicine, Keble), Aarav Desai (History and Politics, Merton), Stephanie Edelsten (Experimental Psychology, St John’s), Zak Field, Law (St Peter’s), Matt Gowland (Law, St John’s), Aditya Gupta (Medicine, Worcester), Leon John (Geography, St John’s), Pavle Lazic (Earth Sciences, University), Lily Marsh (Philosophy, Politics and Economics, Merton), Archie Mathers (Economics, New), Emily Meixner (Biomedical Sciences, Lady Margaret Hall), Eddie Mitchell (Maths and Philosophy, St Peter’s), Ilter Piskin (Mathematics, University), Rohan Rajathurai (Philosophy, Politics and Economics, Brasenose), Kiyan Sonecha (History, Brasenose), Tilly Wilkinson (Law, Lincoln).

KES headmaster Bennet Carr said: “Applying to Oxford or Cambridge is uniquely challenging due to the intensity and selectivity of the process. It is not sufficient for a student to simply have a strong academic profile which meets the highly competitive entry requirements.

“They need to demonstrate a genuine passion for their chosen subject, whether that be via evidence-based personal statements, subject-specific entrance exams or challenging interviews, where they are up against the stiffest of opposition.

“I therefore offer my utmost congratulations to all those who took up the challenge this year including the 22 students who were successful in securing an offer”.