A GUN dog that was stolen at Ragley’s Game Fair during the summer has been returned to its owner.

Ivy the cocker spaniel bitch was taken from her dog cage in the back of Garret Marson’s locked truck on Friday, 29th July.

After a three-month concerted social media campaign, the beloved pet was finally reunited with her human family on Friday, 14th October.

Ivy, a springer spaniel belonging to Garret Marson who was stolen at the Game Fair. (58391287)

Mr Marson, who comes from the Greater Manchester area, was visiting the Game Fair to compete in a nation gun dog competition.

The business director for a veterinary supplies company told the Herald it was “just amazing” to have her back.

“For the 11 weeks exactly to the day since she was gone, we’ve been constantly looking at the others dogs and thinking if Ivy was here she would be doing that.

“She’s back and thankfully there is no long-term psychological harm, and she is straight back to her routine. She’s sleeping on the back of the sofa against our necks again, she’s purring when you stroke her. It’s like she never left.

“All thanks for the investigation work that was going on behind the scenes on social media campaigns and poster campaigns that people helped across the country with. We’re eternally thankful for everyone’s support as undoubtedly it was everyone’s support that got her home in the end and kept the pressure on.

“The saying ‘too hot to handle’ really does mean something. It works.”

Ivy with owner Garret Marson and partner Charlotte Gill. (60101679)

Poor Ivy was in a real state and suffering with a bad mite infection, ear infection, and covered in fleas when she was recovered. Thankfully she is now on the road to recovery.

Mandy Butler, administrator for the ‘Ivy’s Lost’ Facebook campaign group, said in a post on the social media platform: “We would like to whole heartedly thank each and every member of Ivy’s group who have been absolutely amazing in their support by putting up posters, flyers, their words of comfort, their help in trying to help get Ivy home. It's been down to members of this wonderful group that Ivy is now home with her loving caring family.”

“But please remember... We still have lots of stolen dogs out there. We still need help in trying to get those dogs home to their devastated, heartbroken families. Please join your local lost/stolen dog groups. Please help share posts for all these dogs because without the help of us 'ordinary ' folk those dogs will remain stolen.”

Mr Marson said that the group which has 3,200 members will now be archived for the time being and resurrected to help find other missing dogs in the future.