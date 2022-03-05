We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ANOTHER historic Warwickshire pub was damaged by fire this week.

Firefighters on the scene of The Crabmill pub fire in Preston Bagot on Monday. Photo: Iain Duck. P5/2/22/1736. (55195170)

The blaze broke out at the Crabmill pub at Preston Bagot on Monday, 28th February, making it the third pub in the district to be ravaged by flames in the last ten months.

The latest incident involved a pub that can trace its history back three centuries.

No one was hurt in the fire but the damage was extensive.

Firefighters on the scene of The Crabmill pub fire in Preston Bagot on Monday. Photo: MArk Williamson P5/2/22/5497. (55195173)

A spokesperson for the pub’s owners, Brunning and Price, said: “Very sadly a fire broke out on the morning of Monday, 28th February at the Crabmill.

“The fire was extensive and has caused substantial damage. We would like to thank the local fire services for their swift action and help. There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the blaze.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority and we are thankful no one was injured.

Firefighters on the scene of The Crabmill pub fire in Preston Bagot on Monday. Photo: MArk Williamson P5/2/22/5494. (55195172)

“We are now working with the team to find alternative positions in local Brunning and Price pubs as the Crabmill will be closed for the foreseeable future whilst a restoration and refurbishment plan is organised.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) confirmed it received a call at 7.10am reporting a fire in the kitchen and utility area at the pub. Eight appliances from various stations attended the incident along with a turntable ladder and water carrier.

The Crabmill fire follows blazes at the Three Tuns in Alcester – a 17th century grade-II listed building, which is still closed after a fire last April – and the Stag’s Head in Wellesbourne where there was a fire in October.

At the time of the Stag’s Head fire there was an investigation to determine if it had been started by arson. However, in a further development this week, Warwickshire Police said they had now ruled out the possibility.

Fire struck at the Crabmill pub Preston Bagot near Henley early on Monday morning. Photo: Iain Duck. (55151850)

They said: “Following the fire at the Stag’s Head pub in Wellsbourne on 11th October 2021, ourselves and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have completed a full and thorough investigation and the incident is no longer being treated as arson. The 30-year-old man previously arrested has been released with no further action.”

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: “The possible cause of the fire at the Stags Head pub was recorded unknown. Due to the severity of the fire, the possible point of origin and ignition sources would have been difficult to locate, as well as investigating officers and other agencies not having a safe access and egress into to the property.

“The unsafe structure of the building, which had the potential to collapse, was also exposed to environmental weather conditions which could have also destroyed any possible identification of ignition sources.”