The owner of the plane that crashed into the English channel yesterday (Saturday, 2nd April) after taking off from Wellesbourne Airfield is Dr Guy Wakeley, according to several sources.

The PA-28R-200 Cherokee Arrow II which crashed into the English Channel on Saturday having taken off from Wellesbourne. Photo: Alec Wilson/Wikipedia (55847125)

The Piper PA-28 had two people on board, confirmed as British nationals. The Herald understands that the plane was one of a group of five on their way to the northern France resort of Le Touquet for a day trip.

Dr Guy Wakeley. Photo: South Warwickshire Flying School (55847129)

A former Morrisons CEO, Dr Wakeley is a flying instructor at South Warwickshire Flying School. A Cambridge graduate, Dr Wakeley holds a PhD in engineering and artificial intelligence.

There is no confirmation yet as to if Dr Wakeley was on board the plane, which is often hired out.

Flight track of the Piper. (55847127)

Staff at the Wellesbourne Air declined to comment further.

A spokesman for the French emergency services said yesterday: “It crashed into British waters for an unknown reason.

“British Coastguard launched an operation supported by French aircraft and boats including the Abeille-Languedoc tug, which has been chartered by the French Navy.”