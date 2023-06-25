A teenager has described the contributions given to a fund in memory of friends Harry, Frank and Tilly as “overwhelming”.

The Gofundme page raising money for the air ambulance and dedicated to Tilly Seccombe, 16, Harry Purcell, 17, and Frank Wormald, 16, has reached an incredible £159,000 this week as the Herald went to press.

The Chipping Campden lower-sixth students tragically died following an accident on the Campden Road near to Stretton-on-Fosse on 21st April.

Four air ambulance crews were among the emergency responders who battled to save the teens’ lives. The money raised will be split between air ambulance services, which rely on charitable donations.

Friends of the students Alex Adams and Gracie Edmunds, both 17, set up the Gofundme page in the days after the accident as a way of coping with the tragedy, but they had no conception that their fundraising page would attract so much support.

Gracie, from Chipping Campden, told the Herald “I was really upset in the days following the accident when Alex sent me a message and said let’s do a run for the air ambulance – I said yes straight away.”

The two friends decided they would run the Oxford Half Marathon in October, and are to be joined by friend Taylor Stubbins, who is in Year 13 at Campden.

Gracie continued: “It took us about an hour to set up and we started with a £500 target. We thought that might be too ambitious, but then overnight it just blew up.”

Alex Adams, Gracie Edmunds and Taylor Stubbins were honoured for their fundraising efforts at the Scuttlebrook Wake in Campden recently. Photo: Rachel Swallow

Within just three days £90,000 worth of donations had been made, with fellow students chipping in £5 pocket money, loved ones also donating and businesses and other organisations reacting very generously.

The fundraising page is now a place for people not just to contribute financially but to also share thoughts about Tilly, Frank and Harry, whose lives were cut so tragically short.

Last week this poignantly included birthday wishes to Tilly, who would have been turning 17. “Rest easy angel” and a promise that she would be “remembered with love along with Frank and Harry” were among the heartbreaking messages shared by well-wishers.

Speaking about what the page has meant to people, Gracie said: “Even for people that didn’t necessarily know Harry, Frank and Tilly it’s a place to share thoughts and feelings.

“It’s given a lot of people something to help as they grieve. It’s hard to put into words, but it’s allowed everyone at school to have a bit of a smile on their faces to see how much they meant to people. And it’s still going up.”

Although the messages make emotional reading, Gracie says reading them spurs them on.

“It is motivating. And lots of people are going to come down and watch us at the event. The run itself will be very emotional.”

Alex is a champion runner, but he has promised to run with Gracie all the way.

She’s previously run ten miles during lockdown, but is currently running a few miles every day to build up her distance.

As she comes to terms with the loss of her friends there are moments of light and dark.

“Me and Harry were very close,” she explained. “The grief comes and goes in waves. Some days I can watch videos of him being funny, and laugh about it. But other times I cry. It’s very hard to process.”

More than 5,000 groups and individuals have contributed to the fund so far.

AN APOLOGY...

When the above story was published in the Herald (15th June), we printed a comment which caused upset to grieving family members and we would like to sincerely apologise for that.

The quote referred to the crash which led to the teens’ tragic deaths. For clarity, it was: “I’m not interested in what happened, that’s not the important thing. Personally, speaking I got away with all sorts of silly things I shouldn’t have done.”

The family also pointed out that while Shipston Rugby Club had donated, it shouldn't have been singled out as there were thousands of other worthy donations “that have been made to such a great cause; some being from children’s pocket money and hard-working people who can ill afford such donations, and many more”.

Warwickshire Police confirmed they were still investigating the incident.

The Air Ambulance Service, which covers Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and further afield, says each rescue mission costs £1,700, and it receives no government or lottery funding. It has just marked 20 years of providing lifesaving services.

Meanwhile, the Midlands Air Ambulance has flown more than 72,000 missions since it was founded in 1991, and again relies solely on donations. It is one of the largest air ambulance services in the UK, serving six counties, and each year it costs in excess of £10million to operate its three air ambulance helicopters and two critical care cars.

To donate in memory of Harry, Frank and Tilly visit www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-harry-frank-and-tilly