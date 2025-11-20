A CAR overturned this morning (20th November) on Warwick Road in Kineton.

The incident took place around 7am, with police being called at 7.06am to a single vehicle collision. Ambulance and fire service were also in attendance.

Warwick Road through Kineton

The road was closed between the chemist and King John’s Road whilst emergency services were in attendance. Kineton Primary School, which is located down St John’s Road, issued a statement following the incident to say the school was still accessible the Pitten Hill (Compton Verney) direction but that traffic was building up ahead of the start of the school day.







