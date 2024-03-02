THE Herald published a story in the 15th February edition which misrepresented the words of a volunteer for Friends of Oversley Wood.

The volunteer did not say that fewer visitors to the wood was a good thing, as stated in the article.

In fact, the Oversley Wood volunteers work hard to maintain the wood to make it a pleasant place for visitors and to sustain it for future generations.

Oversley Wood.

The Herald apologises for the mistakes and the upset caused.

The original story concerned the closure of an unofficial parking area. National Highways took the decision to close a road leading to the area after parked vehicles blocked access to Forestry England workers and a farmer trying to reach fields.

The decision to stop parking at the wood caused some local criticism, especially as drivers were instead parking on a slip road off the A46 causing safety concerns.

Dog-walker Jayne Robinson said: “Perhaps National Highways should concentrate their efforts on tackling the dangerous overtaking and ridiculous speeds of drivers which occur daily directly across the turning to the slipway on the A46 before it becomes an accident hotspot, and not penalise the general public for wanting to peacefully park to gain access for a quick walk in a beautiful wood.

“A solution to parking needs to be found.”

The official access to the wood is now on foot by Arden Way at the west end of the wood, about 20 minutes walk from the town.

The Forestry Commission has just launched an online public consultation on its Forest Plans, the long-term vision for Warwickshire woodlands, including Oversley Wood.

The consultation can be found at consult.forestryengland.uk and will be available until 31st March.

The results will be published in April.