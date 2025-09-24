Overnight closures of Birmingham Road, Stratford, as resurfacing work restarts

RESIDENTS living in the Birmingham Road area of Stratford have been asked to only use their cars when absolutely necessary while overnight resurfacing work takes place.

Warwickshire County Council is entering the final stages of its project that aims to cut congestion on the Birmingham Road, including a major change to the lane structure - there are now two lanes heading into town rather than out of Stratford.

That change was met with concern by residents living in the Justins Avenue area as they now have to cross two lanes of traffic if they want to turn right on Birmingham Road.

There have been calls to revert the road back to its former state, but that’s highly unlikely. Others would like traffic lights installed to help traffic safely negotiate the two lanes - as there is at Joseph Way, which under the old road configuration saw motorists having to also cross two lanes of traffic to head into town.

Overnight resurfacing work will start next week.

In the meantime, WCC is pressing ahead with road resurfacing, which is set to restart on Monday (29th September) between the Hamlet Way junction up to, but not including, the Regal Road roundabout. This will also see new road markings on Hamlet Way, the Tesco roundabout and Maybrook Road.

The works are scheduled to last a week and will take place between 8pm and 6am.

WCC said there will be road closures but access to properties will be maintained at all times with traffic marshals available to help.

It added that the council has written to residents requesting that they only undertake absolute necessary journeys during the resurfacing works.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We thank residents for their patience throughout these works and ask that they continue to show forbearance so the contractor can safely and swiftly complete the necessary works.

“The A3400 is an important strategic route for the whole of Stratford and these are essential infrastructure improvement works that will ease some of the congestion going into and out of the town.”

The overall project has seen improvements to foot/cycle paths along Birmingham Road as well as drainage work and resurfacing.