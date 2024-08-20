Home   News   Article

Over 500 entries at Ebrington Show

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 20 August 2024
 | Updated: 10:42, 20 August 2024

THERE’S something about a traditional British summer show where flowers, fruit, veg and green-fingered growers take centre stage and once again Ebrington’s summer show was full of all of these.

The show on Saturday at the Washbrook Barn had 21 classes of vegetables, including French beans, runner beans and broad beans and lots of carrots.

There were 40 classes of flowers including dahlias but, unusually, not many sunflowers this year.

