STRATFORD’S Victorian Christmas Market will be back in town on 7th-10th December.

The town centre will be filled with more than 300 stalls, starting at noon on Thursday, 7th December, offering Christmas gifts, craft items, food and drink and much more.

As well as the chance to shop till you drop, there will also be entertainment and stallholders dressed in Victorian costume.

A spokesperson for the organisers, LSD Promotions, said: “The enchanting Stratford- Victorian Christmas Market is just around the corner, promising to transport visitors into a winter wonderland filled with festive joy.

A packed Bridge street at the Stratford Victorian Christmas Market. Photo: Mark Williamson

“This beloved event will once again grace the historic streets of Stratford, offering a magical experience for all.”

They added: “Enjoy live music, enchanting choirs, and captivating dance performances on the main stage.

“An iconic highlight of the event is the traditional Victorian carousel, a must for every child and inner child.

Fairground rides lit up the scene at the Stratford Victorian Christmas Market. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Encounter stilt walkers and Victorian characters wandering the streets, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for all ages.”

The award-winning market is open until 8pm for the first three nights, closing at 5pm on the Sunday.

Some town centre roads will be closed for the duration of the market. Road closures will start from 2pm on Wednesday, 6th December, at:

- Waterside (to junction of Sheep Street)

- Bridge Street

- Waterside

- Wood Street

- Meer Street

- Henley Street

- Rother Street Market (paved area)

- High Street

- Union Street

Rother Street will not be closed and the access from Greenhill Street and Windsor Street into Rother Street will be open.