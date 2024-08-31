Over 100 sheep reported stolen in Warwickshire

WARWICKSHIRE Police have received a report of 22 lambs at around six months-old believed to be stolen from fields between Loxley and Wellesbourne.

This was reported to have happened between 12th and 25th July and follows a second report of 88 ewes and lambs allegedly being taken from fields near Kenilworth between 9th and 21st August.

Warwickshire Police appeal.

The sheep may have gone missing over the course of several days or at the same time.

Officers from the Rural Crime Team are working with partner organisations to investigate the missing sheep, with concerns that they may have been taken then slaughtered illegally.

We are aware of reports of sheep also going missing from neighbouring force areas.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in these areas on these dates, particularly with vehicles, or if you have any information that could help with our investigation, contact us citing Incident 93 of 28th August