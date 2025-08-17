Over 100 objections to plans for 70 homes on Stratford greenfield site

MORE than 100 objections have now been registered against Orbit’s plans to build 70 affordable homes on a greenfield site in Stratford.

The housing group, in association with Grevayne Properties, wants to develop the field between Alcester Road and the existing homes on the site of the former Shottery Hall.

Objectors include Stratford Town Council, district council ward member Cllr Letty Petrovic (Lib Dem, Clopton), former Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve (Lib Dem, Shottery), North Shottery Residents’ Association and High Cedars Management Co, which represents the residents of Campbell Close, in Shottery.

The proposals are attracting opposition.

As well as arguing that development of the site would contravene local and national planning policies, they cite the loss of a valuable greenfield site, the growth of urban sprawl, the lack of local infrastructure, the increased traffic the development would create and the risk to the safety of students attending Stratford School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar School, the impact on wildlife, the loss of a medieval ridge-and-furrow field and the negative impact on the Shottery conservation area

They also point to the fact that the site has previously been refused permission for development and question how affordable the homes really would be.

Grevayne Properties have twice been refused permission by the district council for 57 properties on the site. The council’s grounds for refusal included the fact that it was outside the built-up boundary of Stratford, was a historic ridge-and-furrow field and was contrary to the council’s core strategy.

The new proposals are for 12 one-bedroom homes, 46 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom properties which, says Orbit, would go towards meeting local housing needs. The south of the site would provide 1.88 hectares of public open space between the properties and those at Shottery.

The public can comment on the proposals via the district council’s e-planning website until 21st August.