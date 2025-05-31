Words and pictures by David Lawrence

THE first Henley market in 14 years has been hailed a huge success with more than 1,000 visitors on Saturday checking out stalls selling everything from organic plants to spiced rum.

Held on the White Swan’s car park in the town’s High Street, with the ribbon being cut by pub landlord Adam Hodgson, organisers say it took just over half-an-hour for the 100th customer to arrive such was the interest.

Above, Dom Ferro and Faye Tomlinson on their organic plant stall. Right, Jenny Brooks, of the Brookie Bean, one of the market organisers.

One of the brains behind the market is Jenny Brooks of The Brookie Bean.

She said: “There had been talk about bringing the market back for years because the last one was about 14 years ago. Four of us with our own little businesses got together to do something about it as a way of highlighting some of the businesses that are less well known while giving something back to the community.

“We also wanted to showcase the High Street because it is full of independent shops and we want to keep it going. We want to bring more people into the town

“Although we had been talking about it for a while, actually getting this market up and running took us just over two months. We were so lucky that Adam allowed us to use the car park for free because we are a not-for-profit organisation so any money we make will go back into the community - to places like Henley in Bloom, the library and the Hub.”

There were nearly 30 stalls at the opening event and there are plans to hold regular markets once a month with more than 70 businesses interested in taking part which will see stands spread across the pub car park and into the garden.

Adam added: “As a business we are always looking to bring more people into the town so when they approached me it was clear how dedicated they were and how much they cared about the community. I took to them straight away.

Henley resident Katherine Jenner from the Burning Barn Rum company

“There were over a 1,000 people across the day and you could see that the High Street was much busier. It was a great atmosphere, quite a few of the stalls sold out and we are now looking to grow it.

“We created a ‘market munchies’ menu which worked really well and we had live music going on. There were a lot of families there which was great and it brought back a lot of memories for people who remembered the old market in Henley.”

Henley’s market charter dates back to 1220 but housing now sits on the former market site on Warwick Road.

One of the organisers Jenny Brooks

Henley market stalls