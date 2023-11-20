THRILLED and proud is how everyone feels at St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Stratford after it was rated outstanding following a Catholic Schools Inspectorate inspection in October.

It means the school moves up from its previous rating of good to outstanding when the Inspectorate’s report was published on 6th November.

Headteacher, Katie Wilkes said: “We are absolutely thrilled. The inspection report commends our children and we are very proud of our community and the children are proud to be part of it. We have a really dedicated team at work here and the school is very supportive of the whole family and of course all people are welcomed to the school.”