Outstanding Ofsted rating for Alcester Grammar School

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 07:46, 26 January 2023

Alcester Grammar School has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.

The school, which hadn’t been inspected since 2009, was visited by Ofsted in December last year and revealed the result last night (Wednesday).

It retained its overall outstanding rating with Ofsted inspectors finding it had achieved the top grading for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. The school’s sixth-form provision was rated good.

