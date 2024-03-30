AN explosion of public outrage greeted the news that the amount of raw sewage being pumped into rivers more than doubled in 2023.

It backs up what volunteers monitoring pollutants in the Stour and the Avon in the Stratford area told the Herald this week: that they had found levels to be “through the roof”.

Dr Anna Pike pictured this week taking a sample of water from the stream in Stretton-on-Fosse. Photo: Mark Williamson

Despite its best efforts to put a positive spin on the statistics contained in the Environment Agency’s (EA) damning annual report, Severn Trent, which covers the Stratford district, along with other water companies, looked mired in controversy as public anger grew.

The data shows there were 464,056 spills in 2023, up 54 per cent from 301,091 in 2022. The duration of the sewage spills has gone up 105 per cent, from 1,754,921 hours in 2022, to 3,606,170 hours in 2023, the figures show.

Although the EA acknowledged this was partly due to England experiencing its sixth-wettest year on record and having better monitoring systems, campaigners nonetheless took the opportunity to point the finger of blame at water companies.