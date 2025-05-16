FORMER leader of Warwickshire County Council Izzi Seccombe has ticked off a lot of her goals during 24 years as a councillor – 12 of them as leader.

While she acknowledges that her party – the Conservatives – have hit rock bottom, the county has improved, becoming a force to be reckoned with on the national stage.

Izzi represented Stour and the Vale from 2001 until the local elections earlier this month when she was among the 32 Conservatives to lose their seats as Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and Greens made gains.

After the dust settled following the election, Izzi told the Herald about how she viewed her time on the council.

Elected in May 2001, Izzi was made cabinet member for children and young people in 2005. Five years later in 2010, she was placed in her next position which was overseeing adult social care until 2013. In the same year, she became the first ever female leader of WCC.

Izzi Seccombe.

“I’ve been really lucky. I think the main thing is, why did I do it in the first place? I think the reasons are around supporting residents and villages.

“When I first started, I was still caring a bit for my mum. She came to live with us, before going into a care home. We had her at home and it made me reflect on the challenges that the people looking after either elderly or working age adults had. I wanted to represent that voice. I also had a small business then and I was keen that small businesses should be represented.

“I came in thinking this is actually just about everyday people leading everyday lives, wanting to get on and needing someone to advocate for them, and that’s what I’ve endeavoured to do.”

Four years after being elected, Izzi had her first cabinet role after her party regained control of Shire Hall.

“When I first got my first cabinet position, which was in 2005, that was children, young people and families. I was really keen on this. One of the early roles was actually on the adoption panel, which I loved. I had to make decisions and help children who found themselves in that position through no fault of their own.

“This led me then into the portfolio for children when we became the next administration. I was asked to do things for children, young people and families.”

Ahead of running in 2001, Izzi had an events management business.

“I was at a crossroads in life. I had my business, which at that stage we’d had several periods of growth. You grow, you plateau, then you reinvest and grow again. We were at the stage where I needed to either invest or sell, and then the chance to become a councillor came up.”

During her time as leader, Izzi wanted to improve the national perception of Warwickshire – and she is pleased with the results.

“I wanted to make sure that Warwickshire was planting its flag in the national picture. I wanted us to say that we’re a great county and look at how far we’ve come. I think we have achieved that. I think we’ve really lifted the status of the county. We’re a force to be reckoned with nationally.

“I’m very proud of some of the achievements made during my time as leader. These are around extra care housing and children’s care, I think we’re knocking on the door of being outstanding. I’m very pleased to have achieved that.”

May’s local elections saw a huge loss of seats across the UK for the Conservatives, and Izzi described it as a “bitter blow”.

“I’ve lost colleagues who have put so much of themselves in, so much effort and they’ve been on exactly the same journey. I honestly think that we’ve hit rock bottom. I think the electorate are angry and frustrated about things that aren’t happening on a national stage.

“People say, ‘We voted for Reform because we’ve got to stop the boats coming in’. Well, I’m afraid Warwickshire County Council aren’t going to be able to do that.”