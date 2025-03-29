Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The inside of tennis balls are made from wool.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these characters is the odd one out?

Bugs Bunny; Daffy Duck; Elmer Fudd; Foghorn Leghorn; Scooby-Doo; Woody Woodpecker.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Jeremy Clarkson punched a producer and left Top Gear

▶ The Conservatives won the UK general election

▶ Shoreham air crash killed 11 people in Sussex

▶ Sepp Blatter resigned from FIFA

5. WHAT'S COOKING: These famous layered dish from the eastern end of the Med is made from potato, aubergine, lamb and is topped with a white sauce.

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: As it’s nearly Grand National time - can you name track the race takes place on and the city the racecourse is near?

7. POPTEASER: Which band was nominated for song of the year for Now And Then at last month’s Brits? It was their first nomination since 1983?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, BLUNDERBUSS

▶ A slow Glaswegian tram

▶ An old, short gun

▶ An accident waiting to happen

9. WHO... designed the wedding dress of Catherine Middleton for her wedding to Prince William?

10. WHAT… British regiment is known by the abbreviation SAS?

11. WHEN... is St George’s Day?

12. HOW… many countries have land borders with Italy - and how many can you name?

13. WHERE AM I? Can you name this famous London Bridge?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False; 2 Jason Donovan as Frank n Furter in the Rocky Horror Show musical; 3 They are all Warner Bros characters apart from Woody Woodpecker which is Universal; 4 2015. 5 Moussaka; 6 Aintree, Liverpool; 7 The Beatles; 8 An old, short gun; 9 Sarah Burton; 10 The Special Air Service; 11 April 23; 12 Four - Austria, France, Slovenia, and Switzerland; 13 The Millennium Bridge.