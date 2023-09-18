A STRATFORD family have shared their devastation after their toddler was given a life-changing diagnosis.

Adorable Artie Hill is as bright as a button with a bubbly personality and a mop of blond hair. But just a few months ago his mum and dad, Carrie and Greg Hill, who are in their 40s, were given the thunderbolt news that the three-year-old has rare genetic disease Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The couple hope that by sharing their story it will help other people understand the condition better.