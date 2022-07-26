Our country is not as wealthy as most think, warns Stratford District Council leader

Last month I went to visit friends in South Africa. One of the more interesting experiences was regular power cuts. Anyone who doubts that the most important factor in energy policy is keeping the lights on should experience regular power cuts. Keeping the lights on will not come cheap. The electricity grid is estimated to require investment of £54 billion to adapt to the changing way electricity is generated and used. Another £2 billion will be needed to restore the Rough depleted gas field off the east coast of England to its use for gas storage. Anyone expecting energy prices to revert to their pre-crisis level is going to be disappointed.

There are a couple of other interesting points on energy. The first is that we are now exporting electricity to Europe in a reversal of the normal flows. The second is that energy rationing in Europe this winter cannot be ruled out. This will have knock-on economic consequences for the UK.

This demonstrates just how much the world has changed in a very short space of time. We face greater uncertainty, unpredictability and far more challenges than we thought were on the horizon less than a year ago. Inflation has taken, and appears still to be taking by surprise, far too many people who should have known better. We are struggling to bring it under control. The impact can be seen daily in rising prices.

At Stratford District Council we are far from immune to inflation. Our biggest single cost is salaries and associated costs. We had budgeted for a 3 per cent increase; most councils have budgeted for 2 per cent but we decided to be prudent. Unfortunately, I see from the FT, that public sector workers will be offered a 5 per cent increase. The extra 2 per cent will cost us about £1.5 million over the five years of next year’s medium term financial plan. There is no guarantee that the settlement will not be higher than 5 per cent.

This will highlight the tensions between taxation and spending. With tax at almost a 70-year high, it is unsurprising there has been a backlash against high taxation. The other side of the coin is that spending will have to be reined in or cut. It simply is not possible to have low(ish) taxes and high spending on a sustainable basis. Far too many people seem to subscribe to the Johnsonian view that one can both have one’s cake and eat it. This is a fantasy!

What exacerbates the tension in the UK is our abysmal economic performance over the past 15 years. The Economist in June published an article entitled Britain’s real problem. The key points were:

GDP growth now averages 1.7 per cent per annum compared to 2.7 per cent before the financial crisis

Productivity growth is 0.7 per cent per annum

If productivity growth had maintained its pre financial crisis level, GDP per head would be £6,700 higher than it is.

Unless our performance improves, it is difficult to see the UK being able to afford, or willing to pay, ever higher taxes to support the public sector it has. We currently rank 28th in terms of GDP per head. We are nowhere near as affluent a nation as we would like to think.

One of the interesting asides I picked up at the latest Local Government Association Conference I attended was that Germany spends eight times as much on economic development as the UK. Germany ranks 19th in terms of GDP per head. I wonder why?

Whilst we cannot do much about the national picture, we are determined to do everything we can to create and shape a prosperous future for our district. Growth brings with it more and better jobs and increased tax revenue. The price is more development. The choices, however, are pretty stark – either increased prosperity or slow gentle decline until it’s too late to recover.

Much of the time and energy we spend on cajoling, persuading and convincing key players to invest in the district goes unseen until the final stage. It is this preparatory work, however, that delivers the goods. We make it very clear that we are “open for business”.

The final two sentences from The Economist article put the picture better than I could: “If Britain is to avoid a bleak future it must grasp reform. That will require a once-in-a- generation show of political courage, persuasion and policy ingenuity. Just like four decades ago, there is no alternative.”

Actually, there is. We can pretend it will all go away. But it won’t.

Certainly, a challenge for the next prime minister and his/her team.