A DRAMATIC attempt to win hearts and minds over the controversial bid for a new quarry at Barford has failed to dent the resolve of opponents.

Barford residents including children from the village school voice their anger at proposed quarry. Photo: Mark Williamson

An extraordinary statement released by applicants Smiths Concrete claims its business is at risk if the plan for a quarry at Wasperton Farm does not go ahead.

General manager, Ray Chambers, said: “For Smiths’ 68 employees, plus many more local contractors and suppliers, the decision is critical. We have been operating in the area for over 60 years, but our nearby quarries are nearly exhausted.