Origins of Stratford Town FC highlighted in fascinating new Warwick Fusiliers Museum exhibition

THE First World War Christmas Day truce famously saw British and German troops unite briefly over a kickaround.

But did you know that home-town clubs – including our own Stratford Town FC – became a vital lifeline for soldiers returning from the Second World War? And even saw local men again play with former foes turned prisoners of war?

A fascinating new exhibition, Home & Away – Football in the British Army, at the Fusiliers Museum in Warwick explores the different roles football has played in soldiers’ lives: the stories of the professional footballers who joined the regiment; the place football played both on the frontline and in the training of reserve soldiers; football competitions and trophies won and the stories around football on the Home Front, including its role in the rehabilitation of injured soldiers returned from combat zones and in the rise of the women ammunition factory worker teams.

Stratford Rovers in the 1938-39 season with Paul Barlett on the far left.

The exhibition opened last week and runs until late-November and links social history, the history of football, and life in the army and in particular the Royal Warwickshire Regiment.

Chris Kirby, general manager of the museum, told the Herald about how the new exhibition came together.

“We tell the dramatic and remarkable stories around the regiment, particularly in the two world wars, through key stories, medals and other objects. There are other stories to be told, and this is the thinking behind our new exhibition on football. We wanted to approach the subject of the life of the soldier in a different way.

“We’re not a football museum, we don’t have that much football material, but we’ve been able to borrow some wonderful things, and what we’re trying to do in this exhibition is explore a very simple idea: what affect did football have in the army? And what evidence is there of the role that it played?”

The conclusion of this, according to Chris, was that the sport had a fantastic impact on boosting morale of soldiers, as well as improving leadership skills and keeping them fit. To put it simply, soldiers have always loved football.

Of particular local interest is the rise of the men’s team in Stratford.

Stratford Rangers following the Second World War.

Football historian Alex Connor has been particularly helpful in researching this, and he is currently writing a book on Stratford Town FC which he hopes will be published in the autumn.

He’s giving a talk at the museum on 13th September sharing insights into the origins of the club.

It was formed through a youth club just before the war in 1938 by Paul Barlett. He’d suffered life-threatening stomach issues as a child which meant he wasn’t deemed healthy enough to fight in the war. Despite this, the keen sportsman enjoyed an active life.

“The team would play on Thursdays because, back then, this was the day when people finished work the earliest,” Alex told the Herald.

Doing this gave them the nickname of ‘The Early Finishers’. The players met up beforehand at The Plymouth Arms, which was located on Wood Street.

“As the war started, they began to gain a bit more popularity. They used to play these friendly matches where Paul would set up goalposts on the Rec and just invite people to play, just seeing who he could gather.

“A big step forward for the club was when Paul met a squadron leader in Long Marston who supplied him with football kits.

“Paul would drive around Stratford and up to Birmingham on a Saturday to collect players.”

A report on Stratford Rangers defeating an Italian prisoner side during the Second World War

He would then take the team over to Ettington to play sides from the prisoner of war (POW) camp over there. The majority of the records list Italian POWs as being the main group there.

“The club became officially known as Stratford Rangers in 1943, but, through speaking to Don Payne, a man who played for the club in the early days, I discovered they were once loosely referred to as Stratford Rovers,” said Alex. “By the time they were formally known as Rangers, they were set up playing the POWs.”

A letter written by Paul Barlett to Stratford Municipal Borough Council (which was abolished in 1974) asking to change the name of the club to Stratford Town FC can also be viewed in the exhibition.

The exhibition has various other artefacts that show how important football was to soldiers during both the wars. It includes a model of Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery, who served with the Royal Warwickshire regiment in the First World War and commanded them in India during the Second.

His link to football is that he was honorary president of Portsmouth FC after becoming a fan towards the end of the Second World War. And he’s wearing a blue and white Portsmouth scarf in the model.

Find out more at www.warwickfusiliers.com







