AFTER 28 years of being based in the heart of Stratford, the Orchestra of the Swan has moved its HQ to the Warwick Schools Foundation campus.

The orchestra had been based at Stratford Play House since it was founded in 1995 by David Curtis, but was given an offer of accommodation that was “too good to turn down,” according to managing director, Debbie Jagla.

She told the Herald: “We had a fantastic opportunity to move as we needed more space and, as a charity, we couldn’t afford to rent additional offices at commercial rates. We now have a kitchen, a meeting room and free car parking. We are really lucky and it’s really working for us.”