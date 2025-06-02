A GRANT for a 25-year lease of Orchard House has been approved by Stratford District Council’s cabinet.

The cabinet approved the grant during a meeting on Monday 2nd June. Orchard House will be leased to Alcester Day Care for use as a Dementia Care Centre. The building is the former caretaker’s house for the Greig Centre site in Alcester, and it is currently vacant.

Stratford District Council

In a report to the cabinet, council officials state that in its present condition Orchard House, a detached property with three bedrooms, had been valued at £150,000.

Alcester Day Care’s aim is to promote and protect the physical and mental health of people with dementia and their carers in Alcester and the surrounding areas through the provision of a day care centre and also advance the education of the general public in all matters relating to dementia.

The new centre will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm, offering breakfast, a light lunch and afternoon tea with various activities to keep people busy both mentally and physically. The fee would be £47 a day.



