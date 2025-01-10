THE family of a pensioner who died on Christmas Day have accused Orbit Housing of being “Scrooge-like” for demanding his rent is still paid.

Dad-of-five Arthur Kemp, 92, lived at Westholme Court, Bidford, and was described as a “true gentleman” by friends and family. Mr Kemp sadly died on Christmas morning at Warwick Hospital, 18 months after losing his beloved wife Marion.

His daughter, Marie Kemp, informed Orbit that her father had passed away but has been frustrated that the housing association wouldn’t take notice of his tenancy ending without the proof of a death certificate, and that he would still owe a month’s rent – £600.

Arthur Kemp with his wife, Marion.

Due to the holidays and Ms Kemp’s work as a carer at Ambleside Care Home, she has not been able to acquire the certificate but thought informing Orbit and handing back the keys to the meticulously cleaned flat would be sufficient.

Ms Kemp told the Herald: “We cleaned out the flat and I tried giving his keys back but no one has been around to take them because of the holidays.

“Orbit said they can’t end the tenancy, but it seems farcical. Now they are demanding money from his estate – but there’s barely enough to pay for his funeral.

“He last worked as a gardener at Holy Trinity in Stratford. Like most Orbit tenants he was not well off. He was a council tenant and then with Orbit, so 65 years in total, I think he’s paid his dues.”

She continued: “A bit of compassion and understanding would be welcomed. It’s ridiculous them chasing him because he’s not there. I do think it’s very callous and Scrooge-like.”

In response, a spokesperson from Orbit said: “We were very sorry to learn of Mr Kemp’s passing. We have been in contact with the family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time and to help them manage the process of ending his tenancy.

“Tenancies do not automatically end when a tenant passes away. Legally, this process can only start when a next of kin, an executor of the will or person responsible for probate sends written notice to terminate the tenancy and provides a copy of the death certificate.

“Like most other housing providers, we do require four weeks’ notice to terminate a tenancy as set out in our tenancy agreement and rent will be charged during this time.

“Family members are not personally responsible for any payment due – any charges will be made against the estate in the same way as any other outstanding bills such as utilities.”



