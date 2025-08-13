Opinion - who is telling the truth when it comes to Net Zero?

By Stephen Norrie, Stratford Climate Action

NATIONALLY and locally, Reform Party politicians have called Net Zero a ‘waste of money’. In part this is because they affect not to believe the climate science. Let’s just say that the climate science profession is probably a more credible authority on this matter than a party that receives 40% of its funding from the fossil fuel industries and their allies.

The other side of Reform’s argument is the claim that net zero is ‘too expensive’ – and not only for their fossil fuel paymasters, whose assets will be wiped out, but for the ordinary public. Against this, the Labour government claims that bills are high due to fossil fuels, and the only way to reduce them is by accelerating the transition to green energy. Who is telling the truth?

Labour’s position might seem dubious: renewables now provide around 50% of our electricity, but bills don’t seem to be getting cheaper. Nevertheless, their central contention is correct. First, it is cheaper to produce electricity from renewables: around £40 per MWh from solar – or £90 if you add on the costs of batteries, connection and grid-balancing, etc – compared to around £130 for gas. Notwithstanding some rather questionable projections we’ve been sent – which perhaps we can discuss another time – renewables are likely to continue to get cheaper. Thus the Climate Change Committee now thinks we can reach Net Zero for the cost of just 0.2% of our GDP per year.

Second, our bills are high because of gas. We all know that the impact of the Ukraine war on international gas prices has been one of the key drivers of the rise, and according to analysts at Carbon Brief, gas price rises are responsible for 54% of the rise in our bills, with green policy levies responsible for only 6%. Increasing network costs account for 20% of the rise. Part of this rise is, ironically, also due to rising gas prices: some of the policy costs track inflation, and network costs include the cost of bailing out ruined gas generators.

So why aren’t our bills falling? The answer has to do with the system of ‘marginal pricing’ in the UK electricity market. In this system, all power generators are paid the same price for their electricity, which is the price of the ‘marginal unit’ – the final, most expensive generator that has to be turned on to meet expected demand. In other words, the most expensive source of electricity sets the price for all electricity. In the UK, for 98% of the time, this comes from gas. Other countries which are less exposed to gas prices have seen less steep increases in energy prices.

Thus it’s very possible that renewable production can reach 50%, 55% or 60%, with little impact on energy prices. It’s also possible for prices to rise as this is happening, due to international gas price volatility. The growth of renewables is likely to have a significant impact at around 60% to 70%, i.e. not for some time. Thus while Labour are right, their position isn’t much help to those suffering from high bills now, which opens the door to Reform’s position.

Reform are of course not wrong that cutting green policy costs would mean an immediate decline in our bills – but the ‘victory’ would be worse than Pyrrhic. One report estimates climate impacts are already costing the average UK household £3,000 a year, from higher food prices, flood repairs, etc. The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries recently suggested that climate breakdown could destroy 50% of world GDP by end of century. According to the author Mark Lynas, if we reach 3 degrees of warming, we will be facing an ultimate 8-14 metres of sea level rise. In face of this threat, one might think that spending 0.2% of our GDP a year on decarbonising would be a reasonable deal.

It is nevertheless basically true that, although the costs of the net zero transition are not that high, they are largely being laden onto the shoulders of ordinary bill payers. Labour’s fixation on medium-term price dynamics masks their failure to take action now. When Ed Miliband says that ‘The only solution to get bills down and greater energy independence is the government’s mission for clean, homegrown power’, he is not being entirely truthful.

Thus for example, the Climate Change Committee has just published their annual review of progress to net zero. Their main recommendation is the same as last year’s: removing policy costs from electricity. Paying these out of general taxation – preferably from taxes on some of the unproductive activities of the rich, like land-hoarding or financial speculation – would encourage take up of heat pumps and electric vehicles. It would also help people with their bills.

In short, Labour’s failure to tackle the short-term cost of living crisis is imperilling the green transition, vindicating those of us who have always insisted economic inequality and decarbonisation need to be tackled together.

This article draws on longer analysis by Carbon Brief, which you can read here: www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-why-expensive-gas-not-net-zero-is-keeping-uk-electricity-prices-so-high/