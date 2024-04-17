Opinion - We’re not all doomed and need to act, says Stratford Climate Action group

By Stephen Norrie, Stratford Climate Action

WHEN discussing the common problems people raise with green technologies, such as solar panels or electric vehicles, I often get the impression that the conversation is really about something else – perhaps motivation, hope or commitment, rather than the technologies themselves. Such problems often seem to me to be both side issues, given the far greater problems with fossil fuels, and also practical problems to be solved with a reasonable application of endeavour, ingenuity and resources.

Others, however, seem keen to take them as grounds to dismiss the new technologies altogether. Why is there an eagerness to not have solutions to the climate crisis?