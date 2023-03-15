Opinion - Warwickshire gardeners urged to stay away from spray to help wildlife

By Jenny Loynds, Stratford Climate Action

IT’S March, that time of year when gardens start to come alive again after the winter months and the garden jobs start to mount up. However, a recent study by Sussex University should give us pause for thought and encourage us to change some of the ways in which we manage our garden spaces.

The study, published last month in the journal Science of the Total Environment, was conducted amongst gardeners who report weekly garden bird sightings as part of the British Trust for Ornithology’s Garden Birdwatch survey, which has been running since 1995.