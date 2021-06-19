By Cllr Tony Jefferson

Leader, Stratford District Council

Cllr Tony Jefferson

AS I write this column, the current Covid arrangements have been extended for a month.

I think this is disappointing but understandable. However, I think that this will be the last time any delay will be acceptable to most people. There really does come a time when we all have to realise that we are going to have to live with Covid.

Residents may remember that the local government boundary commission initiated a review of ward boundaries and councillor numbers some time ago. The council will submit its proposals this week; however, the final decision rests with the Boundary Commission, not the council.

Whatever shape the ward boundaries take, there will be 41 councillors. This is a fair reflection of the increasing numbers of people in the district and the increasing workload on councillors.

What is very clear from the intensive discussions we have had on our proposals is that there is no “magic bullet” solution that will please everyone. What was also apparent was the immense amount of work officers had to put in to develop our proposals.

Work has continued on two major contracts that the council has to let. The contract for the provision of leisure services is almost completed – indeed, by the time you read this it may have been signed.

There is also the process for letting the waste and recycling collection contract. The procurement exercise has been undertaken jointly with Warwick District Council. This is a very large contract across south Warwickshire, initially running for ten years. Doing a joint procurement with Warwick means that we should be able to get better terms than procuring separately.

To enable the procurement of a joint contract, Warwick and Stratford districts have aligned their waste and recycling collection approach as from the start of the new contract on 1st August 2022.

Just as we think everything is running relatively smoothly, central government announce a consultation on a review of waste and recycling provision. Their proposals have been greeted with almost universal hostility by all the councils responsible for waste and recycling. There are estimates that this will cost an additional £680m a year.

Given the way central government works, council taxpayers (in other words, us) will have to bear the additional costs. Actually, the usual wheeze is to provide “transitional” funding which rapidly evaporates. (All governments use this approach, not just the current one.)

Meanwhile, our proposed merger with Warwick district proceeds. As anyone who has ever been through mergers or takeovers will tell you, progress is never as smooth as one would wish but these are challenges we have to meet and surmount.

Indeed, as we look forward then, the rationale behind the proposed merger probably becomes stronger. In December, we expect to get a four-year funding settlement from government: we do not expect this to be generous. In other words, the squeeze on local councils will be more pronounced.

There also appear to be inflation pressures building up, which only adds to the squeeze. When these pressures are combined with the as yet unknown impacts of the Covid pandemic on tax revenues, you will appreciate that we are constantly monitoring possible threats. We are being extremely pragmatic and realistic and we are prepared to act as soon as we have greater clarity.

These really are challenging times. However, as I said in last month’s column, it demonstrates the critical importance of having a good team. This applies to both officers and my cabinet colleagues.

To end on some really good news, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has just released a league table on the Restart grant scheme. Based on 309 councils, Stratford was 22nd on the list, having paid just over 90 per cent. This is a tribute to the performance of our council.