Opinion - Summer childcare costs give parents a financial headache

By Georgina Fuller

‘You only get 18 summers with your kids’ as the popular meme on social media, which seems to do the rounds about this time every year, goes. But, the fact is, we still have to pay for those summers and with a recent report showing that six weeks’ worth of holiday childcare now costs nearly £500 more per child, up 5 per cent from last year, it’s not an easy time for working parents.

And before anyone starts banging on about choice, let me just add that having a child and earning a living should not be mutually exclusive.