By Georgina Fuller

ONE of the things I find most challenging as a mum of a teenager is navigating the digital maze of social media, websites and gaming. As someone who was born a few years (ahem!) before 1980, I am officially a digital immigrant, rather than a digital native like my children.

When I was growing up the only online games available were Chuckie Egg and Pac-Man on my big brother’s Atari, and Donkey Kong on what would now be called a handheld device. The closest we got to social media was probably walkie-talkies. I also have a random memory of trying to use cans and long pieces of string to talk with a neighbour’s granddaughter too. I think we might have seen it on The Goonies.