Opinion: Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi on Boris Johnson, the apology and getting on with governing

AS your Member of Parliament, and as Secretary of State for Education, I have always believed my focus should be on the issues facing the British people, for example; the cost of living and access to the education required to improve one’s own circumstances.

Nadhim Zahawi - UK Parliament official portraits 2017. (54628659)

These remain my priorities, however, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the anger and disappointment felt by many residents of SoA in light of the recent allegations against the Prime Minister, and Number 10 as a whole. I understand, and would never seek to dismiss, the strength of feeling people have about a perception that, while people missed funerals, closed their businesses and could not be with their loved ones in their final moments, those who made these rules did not follow them themselves. I know for many people, this is deeply upsetting. I too lost a close family member during lockdown, before he had the chance to get his vaccine.

Importantly, the Prime Minister understands this too, which is why he offered his apologies to the country in the House of Commons on 31st January. This apology was not just for the alleged instances themselves, but also the handling of the allegations by the Government. In light of this, the Prime Minister announced a series of reforms that will be taking place in Number 10 with the aim of changing its workplace culture, as well as modernising operations to better reflect its size and responsibility.

These changes will allow Downing Street to continue to get on with the task at hand, which is delivering on the priorities of the British people. When Boris Johnson secured his majority, he did so on a platform of getting Brexit done, increasing NHS funding, and making our streets safer by recruiting 20,000 more police officers, as well as investing in providing the necessary education and skills for anyone in Britain to fulfil their potential.

While we have made tremendous progress in these areas, including committing to a £43.9 billion funding uplift for the Department for Health and Social Care, and recruiting more than 11,000 police officers, we want to go even further. It is because of this Prime Minister’s leadership in the vaccination programme that we are able to do so.

It is right we prioritise once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure through our Levelling Up Programme, spreading opportunity across our country, the details of which will be made available following the publication of the Levelling Up White Paper. Additionally, this Government recognises, if we are to truly level up, the education of our young people, and the reskilling of those already in work, must be an absolute priority. I am especially proud of our plans to transform education and opportunities for the most disadvantaged in our society. We will be identifying 55 ‘cold spots’ in the country where school outcomes are the weakest, so that we can target investment in the areas that need it most. These reforms will ensure, no matter where they live, every child and adult will be offered the education necessary to fulfil their potential.

We also face an escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with over 100,000 Russian troops at Ukraine’s border. This is the largest military build-up in Europe in decades. The Prime Minister visited Kyiv on 1 February, and he has made clear that peace in Europe, and the sovereignty of Ukraine, must be a priority not just for this Government, but governments globally.

Boris Johnson has admitted mistakes were made at Number 10, and it is right that the Met Police’s investigation is allowed to continue without prejudice. In the meantime, I believe it is also right that, as a Government, we get on with the job of delivery.