Opinion: South Warwickshire mum stands up to Supernanny over SEND comments

AS the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability, for the uninitiated), I was stunned to read the so-called Supernanny Jo Frost’s comments on Instagram last month. ‘Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word ‘naughty,’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child’s behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.’

Her post received more than 2,430 comments, mostly from angry mums like me but, more worryingly, more than 5,900 likes.

It is estimated that around one in seven people are neurodivergent and not identifying or acknowledging this, completely denying it even, does not help anyone.