Opinion: Growing up in Stratford with Celebrities, The Cobweb and the opening of McDonald’s

By Georgina Fuller

WHAT to say in my inaugural column for the hallowed Herald? Firstly, hello. It’s a pleasure to meet you and to be here, on this page. I am going to be covering all things family for this paper over the coming months. Family life, days out, parenting problems and so on.

So who am I, you might ask. Well, I was born and bred in Stratford and moved back to the area over 10 years ago when our eldest was a baby. I have been a journalist for, gulp, around 18 years now (which makes me feel very old) and I’ve written for everyone from Tatler to The Daily Telegraph to Take A Break.

Georgie Fuller (54536151)

My children are 12, nine and seven although this time next week our 12-year-old will have become a teenager. I am half expecting some sort of Kevin and Perry transformation. I’m already getting eye rolls, occasional door slamming, strict instructions not to get out the car or wave to him when picking him up and an outright refusal to show any PDA (public displays of affection) when we’re out and about.

To counteract this, I blast out Fleetwood Mac at full volume and wind the windows down at picking up time. Sometimes I even sing along and pretend to close my eyes. I, naturally, lavish him with affection when anyone is watching and pretend I can’t see the eye rolls.

It’s only going to get worse though, isn’t it or so friends with teenagers tell me.

As a parent, I sometimes reflect on my own upbringing and I have realised I am, in many ways, starting to resemble my late mother, Maggie. Mum was a much-loved English teacher at Stratford High School before her untimely death in 2005. I remember her pointing out all the little landmarks of her own childhood; my aunt and uncle’s old farms just outside Stratford, the stables she used to keep the horses at in Shipston and the pubs her and my dad used to go to. I thought it was desperately boring at the time but now I find myself doing just the same with my three.

If we are in Stratford and walk past Holy Trinity, I tell them how I used to be dragged to church every Sunday and how their late Uncle Charlie sung in the choir and their Auntie Charlotte rang the bells. I can’t go past the Butterfly Farm or McDonald’s without telling them I remember the excitement of when they first opened.

If we are lucky enough to go to the RSC, I tell them how their Granny Maggie often got free tickets and how I loved one particular performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream so much, the one where David Troughton played Bottom, I went to see it seven times.

The town is overflowing with memories; roller discos at the Civic Hall; sitting on the side board in the kitchen scoffing chips at Lambs when it was known as The Cobweb and owned by a family friend; what was once the cinema on Waterside where I had my first proper date (Days of Thunder). Then, in the teenage years, hanging around the Bancroft Gardens smoking illicit cigarettes; working behind the bar at The Dirty Duck and picking up plastic pint cups in the gardens, and later, falling out of what is now MAD Museum when it was Celebrities.

It’s not just the town though. Last time we went to Caffeine and Machine in Ettington, I told the children about all the Sunday lunches we used to have there when I was little. I tell them about how my siblings and I used to play on the old tyre which hung from the huge oak tree outside and walk our dogs in the bluebell woods at the back. When we drive up Sunrising Hill, I always remind them of the time Mum and I got stuck pulling an Ifor Williams trailer and had to get the pony out and wait on the side of the road for a local farmer to come and tow us to safety.

So, as you can see from my memory dump, Warwickshire is very much my motherland and I feel privileged that I get to show my children everything it has to offer and now, you too, if you will let me do so on these pages. I am looking forward to it.