Opinion: Education policy continues on its rudderless journey

By Neil Wallace, headteacher, Stratford-upon-Avon School

AND so we end 2022 with government education policy seeming rudderless, beyond the sense of gently drifting away from some previous commitments. Numerous proposals in the Schools White Paper now appear to be in limbo, partly a result of the multiple ministerial changes since it was published in the spring. In the meantime, 2023 looks set to be a challenging year for the sector with recruitment and retention, increasing costs and the prospect of industrial action on the horizon.

The last couple of weeks have seen several subtle changes of direction. In September, Liz Truss asked the former education secretary, Kit Malthouse, to draw up plans to facilitate the opening of new grammar schools. However at the start of December, despite Rishi Sunak seemingly backing the idea during this summer’s Tory leadership contest, the government confirmed that it had no plans to open new grammar schools. There are currently 163 grammar schools in England, with a total of around 176,000 pupils. Professor Becky Francis, the chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said the evidence was “pretty clear” that grammar school expansion was “unlikely to reduce education inequality” – and could widen it. This view seems to have chimed with the new education secretary, Gillian Keegan, who admitted that the numbers of disadvantaged children receiving a grammar school education remains “stubbornly low” before telling her first Education Select Committee meeting that the focus was now on “making sure everybody has a fantastic comprehensive state school education”.

Parents in this area are blessed by a range of excellent choice of schools, whether comprehensive or selective, all providing a high quality education to their students.

Last week also saw the new education secretary announce the scrapping of the landmark Schools Bill which had been introduced when Nadhim Zahawi was in post. The official reason has been that the government is now focused on economic matters. This now means that elements of the reforms requiring legislation will still have to battle it out for Parliamentary time along with all other government proposals. The original proposals had been described as a ‘power grab’ giving the secretary of state a range of unprecedented powers over individual schools via new academy standards and trust intervention powers. The withdrawal of the Bill seems to signify education taking a relative back seat when it comes to government priorities.

Some of the populist proposals from the White Paper around a longer school week and the ‘parent pledge’ are also now facing an uncertain future. However, rather than clumsy, centralised diktats, anything that enhances local accountability and enables school leaders to make decisions that are right in their context feels like a step in the right direction, Hopefully this will signal an adjustment in government focus away from making large structural changes, to increasing focus on the alarming shortage of teachers, and the rising costs schools are having to grapple with. School leaders certainly have plenty to keep ourselves busy.

On the positive front, education seems to have fared relatively well in the chancellor’s recent Autumn Statement. It was announced that the core schools budget in England will receive an additional £2.3billion of funding in 2023-24 and £2.3billion in 2024-25. We have yet to see the details of how this money will be allocated, but it sounds encouraging as schools are facing significant and often unaffordable cost pressures including:

an average 5 per cent unfunded pay award for teaching staff

an average 8-9 per cent unfunded pay award for support staff

soaring energy costs

inflationary pressures on other areas of spend.

Two weeks ago also saw the announcement of £500million to fund energy efficiency upgrades to ‘futureproof’ school buildings, so at least there is some encouragement at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the last few weeks have been a particularly busy period for schools. This has also seen a significant rise in student absence nationally due to a combination of scarlet fever, Strep A and other seasonal illnesses. For those that have been well enough to attend, nativity plays, school shows, Christmas lunches, non-uniform days and a range of festive activities have provided the sparkle alongside the mock examinations and regular lessons. Now is the time for students and staff to relax and enjoy the holiday period.

Season’s greetings!