Operation to target fast and furious drivers in Stratford

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A POLICE crackdown on anti-social drivers is due to get under way in Old Town this week after about 50 residents joined a meeting to tackle noise and speeding issues.

Gallery1

Warwickshire Police set up its operation after the meeting at the Royal British Legion on Bull Street on 2nd March highlighted issues about noise drivers with modified cars caused as well as motorists ignoring the speed limit.

One of the main complaints was about drivers who have modified their cars with loud exhausts.

Cllr Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dems, Guildhall), who was present at the meeting, told the Herald: “It’s just unpleasant for people, and it happens mostly at night, so it wakes people up and wakes their kids up.

“It has also happened occasionally during the day when people are out walking around.

“We also discussed the issue of the racing that goes on around town, which apparently is going on on a relatively regular basis in and around Old Town. I’ve had complaints from residents who’ve been shocked and surprised by cars racing up Bridge Street and popping their engines. It happens on Banbury Road from time to time. As I understand it, it’s around the town as well, but it’s quite centred in Old Town.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “PC Jamie Chilton from the Stratford safer neighbourhood team will be heading up an operation to tackle reports from residents of an increase in anti-social behaviour being caused by vehicles within the town and surrounding areas.

“The operation will include specialised traffic officers to deal with local ASB being caused by individuals driving vehicles which have been modified for performance. Often these modifications will include loud exhausts and cause pops and bangs which can be heard from the vehicle.

“The police will be issuing warnings, fines for driving in an anti-social manner or where driving offences have been committed and seizing vehicles when possible.

“Often these vehicles are used by enthusiasts not committing driving offences or intending to cause any alarm or distress, so advice will be given to these individuals. These vehicle modifications have often not been disclosed to the driver’s insurance company which would mean the vehicle is not covered, an offence which could land the driver in court resulting in a fine, driving ban and or points on their licence.”

Cllr Fradgley added: “I have now arranged a meeting for residents with the police to see what they have done in response to their concerns. I’m looking forward to exploring ways to end this dangerous nuisance in and around Old Town.”