A fascinating glimpse into the world of local artists is on offer during the annual Warwickshire Open Studios.

Around 400 artists are taking part in the county-wide initiative which started last weekend and goes on until 6th July.

Vicky Artsandcraftsv showed her work including this piece called Pear at the Warwickshire Open Studios exhibition in Snitterfield on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Designed to connect artists with local art lovers, the event enables artists to showcase their work, some for the very first time. It is a celebration of the high standard of visual artists across Coventry and Warwickshire. Work includes paintings, photography, installations, ceramics, glassware, stoneware, jewellery, drawings, printmaking, textiles and metalwork. Artists can show their work at a place of their choosing – at home, in a studio, workshop or garden.

One such studio open in Snitterfield is at 6 Frogmore Road, which sees four artists take part. Hosting is Ian Spiers with his leather work; Vicky ArtsAndCraftsV who celebrates nature’s colours through painting, textiles and mixed media; Catherine Holland who revels in landscapes specialising in oil pastels; and Swati Sinha who produces vibrant textual art.

Artist Swati Sinha, front showed her work at the Snitterfield Warwickshire Open Studios exhibition on Saturday where she was pictured with fellow artists Vicky Artsandcraftsv, Catherine Holland and host Ian Spiers. Photo: Mark Williamson

Vicky ArtsAndCraftsV told the Herald: “It is so amazing to welcome people into this space alongside my fab fellow artists, and see their reactions and have a chat.”

Speaking of her own work, the art teacher said: “Colour and texture conjure up my excitement and energy to get painting and creating. Last year my solo art show in Solihull town centre was called Beautiful Open Spaces – when I painted to give an impression of the fantastic colours and atmosphere of the Confetti Fields. I was in my element with the array of colours, the different areas of the field, with light and shade, movement, Larkspur bobbing in the summer air, the joy of the visitors. It was a vibrant experience to paint. They will be available to purchase at Snitterfield Studios, ranging from small to large.”

To find more local artists, visit www.warwickshireopenstudios.org

