SHAKESPEARE’S birthplace will reopen in Stratford next month, with more historic properties set to welcome visitors again in June.

In a much-needed sign of recovery from the pandemic, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has confirmed the birthplace will re-open on Monday 17th May, followed on Monday 14th June by Anne Hathaway’s cottage and New Place.

All three sites have been awarded Visit Britain’s “We’re Good to Go” accreditation for Covid-safe attractions and will operate five days a week, from Saturday to Wednesday, until the end of September.

Visits must be booked online in advance at www.shakespeare.org.uk from 27th April.

The trust will keep its operations and plans under review in response to government guidance. While no date has yet been set for the public reopening of Mary Arden’s farm, the property will welcome local primary school groups throughout the summer term for a series of educational workshops. Hall’s Croft will remain closed in 2021.

Rachael Boyd, director of visitor experience, said: Thanks to support from the government’s culture recovery fund, we’re delighted to be able to make great progress in our planning and confirm the reopening of more of Shakespeare’s family homes this year.”