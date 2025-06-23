Open for entries - the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2025

WITH nominations now open for this year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism awards, it’s time to take a look around and decide which businesses and charities really stand out.

As there are 12 categories to choose from, spanning a wide range of sectors and activities, it’s a real chance to shine.

Being nominated is a real buzz and a way to show a business, team or organisation that what they do has been noticed and valued.

Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2024 at the Crowne Plaze Hotel in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

This year’s categories are:

Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall

Team of the Year

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Best New Business

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Royal Shakespeare Company

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Stratford BID

Best Green Business

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

Marking the launch of what will be the fourth Business and Tourism awards, Stratford Herald editor Andy Veale highlighted that the awards are open to all businesses and charities in the Stratford district, no matter whether they’re a sole trader or a large company, and it also doesn’t matter if they’re a start-up or they’ve been established for generations.

He said: “We want to hear your success stories and give your firms the recognition they deserve.”

The award nomination process has been designed to be as straightforward and easy as possible. To nominate a business, tourist attraction or charity – simply log on to the Herald website, click on the awards tab and follow the instructions. Businesses can nominate, and so can their customers, charity trustees or anyone who believes the organisation is worthy of an award.

Nominated businesses and groups will be contacted so that the independent judges have enough information to assess all the entries against the set criteria.

Andy added: “The awards, which are free to enter thanks to the support of our sponsors, are open to all businesses, groups and attractions in the Stratford district – so get nominating now.”

The only award which cannot be directly entered is the Business of the Year, because this is chosen by the judges from all of the finalists.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, 15th August. Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges’ four selected finalists in each will be announced in the Herald on Thursday, 28th August.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Sharon Higgins on 01789 412808. You can also email andy.veale@stratford-herald.com for further details. Visit https://stratfordheraldawards.co.uk/2025/en/page/home