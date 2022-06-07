Open day at Warwickshire animal rescue centre this weekend

A SHELTER for rescued farm animals is holding a summer open day this weekend.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton is home to about 450 farm animals, from pigs to sheep.

The centre is holding anopen day on 11th June. (57161475)

However, to help care for the animals, the sanctuary needs to raise money and collection food donations.

The open day, which costs £5 children under 12 are free), will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday (11th June). Visitors will be able to meet the animals, shop at stalls and enjoy refreshments, including a vegan barbecue, pizza, pasta and salads.

FARS is also looking for donations of eating apples, green bananas, tinned sweetcorn, tinned cat food and rich tea biscuits for the animals.

Charity Lucas Helps Dogs, which funds the treatment and care of street dogs in Sri Lanka, will also have a stall at the farm and is looking for donations of unused or recently out of date pet medication and harnesses.

To book a ticket to the open day, visit www.farmanimalrescuesanctuary.co.uk/product/summer-open-day-tickets.

No dogs allowed as some of the sheep have been attacked before being rescued.