Online TripAdvisor error creates conflict with Stratford ghost tours

A TURF war erupted last week when a new ghost tour was accused of piggybacking on an established Stratford business.

For the past decade Janet and John Ford have run Tudor World, the attraction on Sheep Street which occupies Shrieve’s House, one of the oldest buildings in Stratford, with origins going back to the 12th century, and allegedly one of the most haunted in England.

As well as being a museum, Tudor World offers ghost tours of its rustic interiors and a chance to meet Shakespeare. Among the spectres visitors can expect to encounter are an old Civil War soldier and a French maid loitering in the darkened corridors.