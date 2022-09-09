Online exhibition of The Queen during visits to Stratford and the Shakespeare properties

THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has released some historic photographs of The Queen taken during visits to Stratford.

And it has created an online tribute to Her Majesty which can be read here, including how Stratford gave Elizabeth a set of Shakespeare volumes for her 18th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II in the Birthplace gardens, 1957. Photograph by Thomas. F. Holte. (59216682)

In a statement, the Trust said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.

“Her Majesty enjoyed a close relationship with Shakespeare and Stratford-upon-Avon, visiting almost every decade in her long reign. She held a special place in the history of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, visiting Shakespeare’s Birthplace alongside His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, on 14th June 1957 where they were met by then chairman of the trust, Sir Fordham Flower, and director, Dr Levi Fox.

“Her Majesty also visited Hall’s Croft on 27th June 1975 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of physician John Hall’s death, where she enjoyed a tour of the exhibition and gardens.

“We have been privileged to enjoy her warm, genuine interest in Shakespeare and to share his legacy with her on a personal level. These memories live on and will be preserved for the nation in perpetuity within our collections.”