Ongoing battle to stop sewers flooding in Shipston

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:20, 10 October 2022

Shipston is now experiencing sewage leaks so regularly it has gained a couple of new nicknames. One rhymes Stour with sewer; while another sees the ‘p’ in its name swapped with a ‘t’.

But for many residents the situation is proving beyond a joke.

Campden Road sewage flood (59765779)
As reported previously in the Herald, elderly widower Pat Perkins has been literally besieged in his Queens Avenue home by a sea of raw sewage sweeping through his garden and surrounding his house twice in a three-month period.

