BIRD flu is back on the River Avon and has already killed nine swans and a Canada goose.

It’s exactly one year since the deadly virus last struck claiming the lives of 50 swans.

The first reports of dead birds on the River Avon emerged a month ago. At the time, three carcasses were examined by Defra and it has since confirmed to Cyril Bennis – Stratford’s swan carer – the cause of death as bird flu.