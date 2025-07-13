IN the early hours of 5th July 2024, Manuela Perteghella was elected as MP for Stratford-on-Avon. Picking up over 44% of the vote, she became the first ever female elected into the seat.

After winning the election, she told her new constituents that they will see her “out and about” and that she will be a “proper constituent MP.”

Sitting down with the Herald in her Stratford office, Manuela looked back at the last 12 months and laid out her aims for the future.

“I have to pinch myself every time I'm in the chamber speaking up for my constituency,” she said.

“I think that is my great achievement. I stand up for my constituency and what I think is best for it.

“One of our campaigns was health and care, particularly social care. The government has announced a 10-year NHS plan, but if you don't put social care as an integral part of the NHS, we're not going to fix it properly.”

Manuela Perteghella, Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Ellen Badger Hospital and its lack of beds has been an ongoing battle for campaigners, and they have Manuela’s full support.

“It's shameful the decision to remove all beds from the Ellen Badger Hospital despite the consultation being overwhelmingly supportive. This is a campaign that I'm not letting go for the moment.

“We now have an opportunity to ensure that the Ellen Badger Hospital provides those health services to rural communities because for me, there is inequality between access to health services between the urban areas and the rural areas. We have this fantastic facility, which cannot be reduced to a well-being community hub.”

The voting record of an MP often makes for interesting reading, and Manuela’s includes the recent decision to vote against proscribing Palestinian Action as a terrorist group.

“Looking at what the evidence was given to us in the chamber, there were two other organisations that were proscribed (Maniacs Murder Cult and Russian Imperial Movement), which are organisations that have already committed attacks or were promoting terrorism.

“For me, that doesn't meet the proportionality test for Palestinian Action. I completely condemned the fact that they damaged our RAF planes that they trespassed. But putting them in the same category as groups such as Hamas, Al-Qaeda or Boko Haram doesn’t feel proportionate.

Manuela said that she voted in what was an active abstention. She voted not to proscribe Palestinian Action, but to also proscribe Maniacs Murder Cult and Russian Imperial Movement.

Constituent feedback and local case studies is always considered by Manuela, with her yes vote on the Assisted Dying Bill being a big recent example.

“We got 8,000 emails received from last September and over 4,000 items of casework were addressed. My constituents are very passionate, both ways.

“I listened to both sides and I had lots of emails asking me to vote one way or the other. The main emails that I've received are on the Assisted Dying Bill. They were very 50-50, it was a very divided argument.

“I have my own religious beliefs, but I thought I should not impose those on my constituents. I've heard the stories of people dying and choking in their own faecal waste in front of their loved ones. Why should my beliefs and my views deprive them of dignity? It's about having that choice.”

Not everyone in the constituency is supportive of Manuela or her party, but hearing from people like this is something she wants.

“It's important that people who I don’t share views with to contact me. There will be more big bills that come up that people don’t agree on but it's really important I represent everyone.

“I've engaged with people that don't agree with me politically, but I listen to them. I take all views into consideration, but I am also a Liberal Democrat MP and we have our policies that we think are the best.

“It's important that I listen to everyone and I will do my best. I promised them one year ago that I would be a present MP. I am in London, but I try to be in the constituency and engage with people.”

Manuela reflected on speaking in the House of Commons for the first time.

Manuela Perteghella, Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I was very nervous the first time that I spoke in the chamber, which was to ask oral questions. We then had to wait to do our maiden speech before we could take part in debates and ask questions to ministers.

“By the time I reached my maiden speech, which was on 12th September, I felt much more comfortable. On my second PMQ’s I asked the prime minister to get rid of the National Insurance contributions hike, as I call it the job tax, because that is putting a huge burden on our social care providers.”

Born in Italy, having English as a second language has never been an issue for Manuela through her work as MP thanks in part to a 20 year career as a lecturer. The diverse voices of the commons is something she is now a part of.

“There's so many different accents in the chamber now, including Welsh, Scottish, German, Italian and Dutch. It's beautiful because it shows how rich our kingdom is.

“It's a job with so much responsibility and pressure. I try to get the work-life balance right, so that I don't completely disappear from my family. Sometimes I go the whole week without seeing them.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was seen crying whilst sitting on the front bench of the House of Commons earlier this month. The stress of the job is something Manuela addressed.

“She was visibly upset, I was sitting at the back opposite so I could see. I hope she’s fine. I'm sure she's got lots of support. The job can be stressful, I think we do our best and we are human too.”

If you’ve ever considered MP a job where there is little time to switch off, Manuela would agree with you. Yet this is something she relishes.

“You could have some downtime on a Saturday night, but then you receive an urgent email because something has happened to a constituent. That is my job, I want to care about my constituency. I'm like a parent, I want to make the right decisions and help.

“I don't have much downtime, but I love it. The satisfaction that I get when I meet the fantastic people that I represent, who would do a much better job of being an MP than me, is amazing.

“When I do get the time to unwind, it is usually on a Saturday or Sunday at home, unless there are things on in the constituency. I will relax, play games with my family or watch TV.”

The rise in popularity of Reform, who from May have run Warwickshire County Council (WCC) with a minority government, isn’t something that greatly concerns Manuela.

“There are lots of polls that say if an election happens now, Reform will be the biggest party. People will judge Reform on their record and if it’s not good, voters will see through that.

“I can't tell you which party my main opposition will be from. What I can tell you is that I'll be the best MP that I can be for Stratford-on-Avon and the voters will have to judge me on my record and hold me to account.”

Election night ... Liberal Democrat candidate Manuela Perteghella at the Stratford-on-Avon count. Photo: Mark Williamson

The departure of WCC leader, Cllr Rob Howard, has left a “vacuum” in the local government according to Manuela. The decision from Reform UK to attack WCC for their refusal to remove the Pride Flag from Shire Hall is one that she says overshadows genuine issues.

“I have children that have not been in school for two years because the county can't get them the provision that they need as it takes so long to find the provision.

“There isn't any respite care for children with disabilities. There are also issues that need addressing with buses as well as trains, and also broadband. People can't work from home and children have to go to cafes to revise for GCSEs.

“There is all of this, and what do they do? They talk about flags. We need people to care about these issues that are impacting constituents.”

18-year-old interim WCC leader Cllr George Finch has been in the spotlight regarding his age, and Manuela is supportive of younger people in politics - but will still hold him to account.

“I want to see more young people in politics. I don't care what age they are, but they can't govern by having culture wars. They need to govern and make things better for my constituents.

“If they're not going to do that, I'm going to hold them to account. At the moment, I am very disappointed with the WCC political leaders.”

As someone who was involved with local politics as a district councillor before becoming MP, Manuela gave her views on whether or not she considered local government at 18.

“I thought that council is something for people older than me, that it was something I couldn't be a part of. Apart from being on the school council, I wouldn’t have even been able to contemplate it. I want more young people to get engaged in politics, because politics should be a force for good.”

Manuela refuted a suggestion that her party is middle class, instead saying that they have gained voters from all walks of life.

“I think we encompass a range of people with our values and we have a lot of traditional Labour voters coming to us and even some from Reform. A party cannot lead if you don’t speak to everyone.”

Climate change and the rising threat of climate emergencies is something Manuela is concerned about looking into the future.

“We are already seeing refugees from disastrous climate events. We need to think about what should be in place because in 20 or 30 years entire nations could cease to exist - they’ll be underwater.

“We should also think of our own nation, because we do have communities that are evacuated because of flooding. They can't go back to their houses until they are made safe, and we need to consider this in the long term.”

Manuela finished by giving the Herald her priorities for the next 12 months.

“I will continue to campaign for NHS dentistry in our area and for the Ellen Badger to be a proper rural health care facility. The NHS in general is one of my main priorities, and I also want to see greater investment in special educational needs and education in general.

“I will also fight against Conservative plans for a one Warwickshire unitary council and I want to ensure that Stratford-on-Avon residents are well served under any reorganisation plans. I also want to make sure that our rivers are clean again and to campaign for improved public transport, which will require me to work with local authorities.”





