IT reads like a Hollywood film script set in Las Vegas starring a Stratford-upon-Avon woman crowned classic figure champion of the world in a natural body building contest who then ties the knot with the love of her life while Elvis conducts the wedding ceremony before the happy couple celebrate their honeymoon in Vegas and pose for cameras at Caesars Palace.

Maria Giordmaina, aged 45 from Meon Vale, is now The Natural Olympia, Physique Competition Classic Figure category champion for 2022/23 following an international contest held at The Golden Nugget Hotel in the old part of Las Vegas last month.

After her win, Maria and her partner of 17 years, Dave Griffiths from Stratford, were wed by Elvis at Bliss Wedding Chapel in Vegas where they took their Elvis vows and danced as the King of Rock n Roll sang some of his biggest hits during the ceremony such as, Can’t Help Falling In Love, Love Me Tender and then finished with a rousing rendition of Viva Las Vegas.